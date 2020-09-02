India is reeling under Narendra Modi-made disasters: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the country is reeling under "Modi-made disasters" like GDP reduction, job losses, highest daily COVID-19 cases and external aggression at the border.

The Congress MP took to Twitter and listed six issues the country is facing and termed them as "Modi-made disasters".

"India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: Historic GDP reduction -23.9%, Highest Unemployment in 45 years, 12 Crores job loss, Centre not paying States their GST dues, Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths and External aggression at our borders," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader has been repeatedly criticising the Central government over the past few weeks on various issues including its handling of the economy, the COVID-19 situation and tension at the India-China border.

On August 31, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the NDA government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years and asserted that the aim of demonetisation, "wrong" Goods and Services Tax (GST) and lockdown is to destroy this sector.

His remark came in the first video of his new series on "how the Narendra Modi government has destroyed Indian economy" released on Monday.