India-Israel ties in focus: PM Modi’s message to Netanyahu before key talks - Here's what he said

India-Israel ties: Ahead of his high-profile visit to Israel on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm in response to a message from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister stated that he is "looking forward" to their upcoming discussions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi replied to the Israeli PM and expressed his appreciation for the strong bond between the two nations.

The PM stated that India deeply values the friendship with Israel and that the friendship is built on "trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress."

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit," the post read.

Netanyahu on PM Modi's Israel visit

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu termed Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Israel as "historic", saying the partnership between India and Israel continues to scale new heights across innovation, security and regional cooperation.

In a post on X, ahead of PM Modi's visit to Israel, Netanyahu described the Prime Minister as a "dear friend" and highlighted the growing strategic alignment between the two countries.

"This morning, at the opening of our Cabinet meeting, I spoke about the historic visit of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Israel this coming Wednesday," he said.

Calling the relationship a "powerful alliance between two global leaders," Netanyahu said Israel and India are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision.

Referring to cooperation in emerging technologies and broader geopolitical coordination, Netanyahu added, "From AI to regional cooperation, our partnership continues to reach new heights."

He concluded by saying he looks forward to welcoming Modi in Israel.

Meanwhile, bilateral discussions between the two leaders are likely to cover a series of sectors.

(with ANI inputs)

