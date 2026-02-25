Advertisement
India-Israel ties: Netanyahu greets PM Modi with warm hug and Hindi 'welcome'
PM MODI IN ISRAEL

India-Israel ties: Netanyahu greets PM Modi with warm hug and Hindi 'welcome'

PM Modi in Israel: Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Guard of Honour. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later shared pictures of PM Modi in Tel Aviv on X, writing in Hindi, “You are welcome.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

PM Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, in a warm gesture, the Israeli Prime Minister extended a heartfelt welcome to PM Modi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared pictures of PM Modi in Tel Aviv and wrote, "It’s a great honor to welcome you to Israel, Prime Minister Modi."

"You are welcome," he added in the post in Hindi. 

Before this, taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, and said, "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi."

On his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour. Meanwhile, Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed the Prime Minister. 

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, was also present among those receiving PM Modi.

PM Modi's Israel visit

The streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz with tricolours tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinating welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoing through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence ahead of Prime Minister Modi's arrival, ANI reported.

During the high-profile visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will also address the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Ahead of this address at the Israeli Parliament, Prime Minister Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu.

(with ANI inputs)

