NewsIndiaIndia-Israel upgrade ties to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi visit
ISRAEL-INDIA TIES

India-Israel upgrade ties to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi visit

PM Modi announces 'Special Strategic Partnership' upgrade with Israel in his two-day visit.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Israel upgrade ties to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi visit(IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held delegation-level talks on Thursday, boosting India-Israel ties.

The two sides exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of diverse sectors like economic, security, and diplomatic agreements.

During the press briefing, PM Modi announced the upgradation of ties between India and Israel to a ‘Special Strategic Partnership.’

On his two-day visit, PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The meeting underscored the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership.

In their discussions, Modi highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation. He noted that the relationship "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good."

Focusing on key sectors, PM Modi pointed to Israel's specialised knowledge. "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise, especially regarding water and agriculture," he said. India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes.

The leaders reviewed progress in innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges. India has increasingly integrated advanced Israeli irrigation techniques and farm technologies into its national initiatives. Modi praised Israel's expertise and confirmed that India continues to scale up these proven models.






 

