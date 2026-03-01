India issues advisory for foreign nationals stranded in India amid military escalation in Middle East

India has extended help to foreign nationals stranded in the country who were forced to change their travel plans due to the ongoing clashes in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The advisory comes as several nations closed their airspaces and airlines suspended flight operations after the US-Israel joint strikes against Iran on Saturday escalated into a broader regional conflict.

“All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO),” ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The advisory comes amid a wave of flight cancellations as the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt key air routes. Major airports in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, suspended operations after Iran launched attacks on US facilities following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Sunday.

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that more than 700 flights across the Gulf and Middle East were cancelled on Sunday due to the escalating situation, with the number expected to increase.

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport remain suspended. Authorities said an Iranian drone struck the airport, causing limited damage to one terminal and injuring four people. According to data from FlightRadar24 at 9:25 am (IST), all flights to and from Dubai on Sunday were cancelled. The disruption follows US-Israel strikes on Iran on Saturday and Iran’s subsequent retaliation.

Meanwhile, 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on March 1, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Flight operations of Emirates from Chennai International Airport were disrupted due to rising tensions and reported conflict in parts of the Gulf region.

Airport sources said several Emirates departures from Chennai were cancelled as a precaution because of airspace restrictions and safety concerns. The cancellations affected passengers travelling to international destinations, including Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries.

Many passengers were seen waiting at the terminals for information on rescheduling. Several expressed concern about missing onward connections to European and other global destinations via Dubai, a key transit hub for long-haul flights.