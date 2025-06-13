India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Israel strike on Iran

The Indian Embassy in Israel on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in Iran to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols, following Israel's attack on Iran.

The Embassy has also advised Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy said on X.

Israel carried out preemptive, precise air strikes, targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities in the early hours of Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the development and called the strikes a necessary step to ensure Israel's “survival.” Prime Minister Netanyahu added that the operation dubbed "Rising Lion" will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," ANI quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Israel has been calling for international help to stop Iran from completing its nuclear program.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called for action after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a report detailed how Iran was secretly conducting nuclear tests despite warnings from countries around the world.

IAEA in a report has detailed that Iran's uranium levels are now 90% of what is needed to make weapons, and if it continues to grow at the current rate, it will soon have enough for nine nuclear bombs.