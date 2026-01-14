Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006607https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-issues-advisory-for-nationals-in-iran-again-says-leave-by-available-means-3006607.html
NewsIndiaIndia Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran Again, Says Leave By Available Means
INDIANS IN IRAN

India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran Again, Says 'Leave By Available Means'

Iran Protests 2026: The authorities have issued an advisory for the Indian nationals in Iran and asked them to leave the country by "any available means." It also advised that the citizens of India should  stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran Again, Says 'Leave By Available Means'Indian evacuees from Iran land safely in India (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Iran Protests 2026: India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its nationals in Iran amid ongoing protests, urging them to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, stated that he had cancelled “all meetings” with Iranian officials and also posted on Truth Social that “help is on its way.”

The authorities have issued a recent statement in continuation of the advisory issued by the government earlier. It also added that in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons, and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights. 

The advisory also reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for any developments. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the advisory further said. 

US Issues Advisory For Citizens 

Apart from India, the US also issued an advisory on Monday for its nationals in Iran. In its advisory, the United States Virtual Embassy in Iran said that the protests across Iran "may turn violent" amid heightened security measures by Iranian authorities.
"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the alert said.

Meanwhile, Trump, on Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, urged the Iranians to continue the protest and wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING -- TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! ... HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

Also Read- Trump Asks Iranians To 'Keep Protesting', Says 'Help Is On Its Way' - Is Tehran Next For US Military?

Iran's Reply To Trump 

After Trump's cryptic post, Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani asked the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn the United States for inciting violence and threatening to use force against his country. 

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Somali UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who serves as the rotating president of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran, citing the Truth Social post. 

(with agencies' inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated