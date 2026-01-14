India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Iran Again, Says 'Leave By Available Means'

Iran Protests 2026: India on Wednesday issued an advisory for its nationals in Iran amid ongoing protests, urging them to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, stated that he had cancelled “all meetings” with Iranian officials and also posted on Truth Social that “help is on its way.”

The authorities have issued a recent statement in continuation of the advisory issued by the government earlier. It also added that in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons, and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The advisory also reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for any developments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the advisory further said.

In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of… pic.twitter.com/rcWmYaIUpw — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2026

US Issues Advisory For Citizens

Apart from India, the US also issued an advisory on Monday for its nationals in Iran. In its advisory, the United States Virtual Embassy in Iran said that the protests across Iran "may turn violent" amid heightened security measures by Iranian authorities.

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the alert said.

Meanwhile, Trump, on Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, urged the Iranians to continue the protest and wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING -- TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! ... HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

Also Read- Trump Asks Iranians To 'Keep Protesting', Says 'Help Is On Its Way' - Is Tehran Next For US Military?

Iran's Reply To Trump

After Trump's cryptic post, Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani asked the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn the United States for inciting violence and threatening to use force against his country.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Somali UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who serves as the rotating president of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran, citing the Truth Social post.

(with agencies' inputs)