India issues strong demarche to Pakistan over killing of 3 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Indian government on Monday (April 13) issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over the killing of three Indian civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A strong demarche was made to the Pakistan side on the killing of three innocent Indian civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on April 12," Ministry of External Affairs sources told PTI.

The development comes a day after three civilians, including a minor, were killed at Keran sector along the Line of Control in shelling by Pakistani forces. The incident happened when Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting the civilian population.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along with the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

Pakistani Rangers also violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages in different villages of Hiranagar sector overnight. The firing from Pakistan started in Chandwa and adjoining areas around 9.45 pm on Sunday and continued till 4 am, the officials said, adding the BSF retaliated effectively.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, the officials said.

