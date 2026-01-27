India-Italy ties set on path of rapid expansion: Italian President

Italian President Sergio Matarella on Tuesday extended Republic Day wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, noting that ties between both nations continue to expand rapidly.

Matarella stressed that India and Italy share fundamental values like democracy and respect for the rule of law, as well as pursue multiple converging interests, including protection of a rules-based international order, pursuit of security and stability along the Indo-Mediterranean arc, and effective management of the global challenges.

In a letter written to President Murmu, Matarella stated, "On the occasion of the Republic Day, I would like to extend to you, Madam President, my warmest wishes for a prosperous future for the Republic of India. Relations between India and Italy are set on a path of rapid expansion, destined to deepen further to our mutual benefit."

"The bilateral partnership, also thanks to the implementation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan, is enriched every day by new opportunities for cooperation, whether through joint projects between our respective economic operators, scientific collaborations, or increasingly intense and fruitful contacts between our civil societies," he added.

Matarella expressed hope that synergies between India and Italy will be further strengthened in each sector of the bilateral agenda and within the framework of ties between India and the European Union.

"Delhi and Rome share fundamental values, such as democracy and respect for the rule of law. They also pursue multiple converging interests, beginning with the protection of a rules-based international order, the peaceful pursuit of security and stability along the Indo- Mediterranean arc, and effective multilateral management of the major global challenges.

"Building on these foundations, I hope that synergies between our countries-drawing impetus from frequent exchanges of visits at the highest institutional and political levels-may be strengthened in every sector of the bilateral agenda, as well as within the framework of relations between India and the European Union, which stand to gain greatly from new economic and trade agreements. With these hopes, and in a spirit of friendship, I wish to renew to you and to all your citizens the warmest congratulations on behalf of the Italian Republic," Matarella added.

Last month, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, called on PM Modi during his visit to New Delhi. During the discussions, PM Modi described the India-Italy relationship as one that "continues to get stronger", adding that the deepening engagement benefits not only both countries but also contributes positively to the global community.

"Delighted to meet Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister &amp; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today. Conveyed appreciation for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties. India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community," PM Modi's post on X read.

India and Italy elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in 2023, laying the groundwork for an ambitious long-term agenda now being operationalised through the 2025–2029 plan.