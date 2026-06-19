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India-Japan ties: China’s biggest adversary to meet PM Modi in Assam – why is Beijing tense?

From industrial cooperation to defence collaboration, the talks are expected to span a broad set of priorities, with regional security concerns and China’s rising influence making an important backdrop to the talks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:48 AM IST
India-Japan ties: China’s biggest adversary to meet PM Modi in Assam – why is Beijing tense?
Image Credit: PM Modi with Japan&#039;s PM Sanae Takaichi. (Photo: DD/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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