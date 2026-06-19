/India-Japan ties: China’s biggest adversary to meet PM Modi in Assam – why is Beijing tense?

New Delhi: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to visit India next month, a development that comes as New Delhi and Tokyo prepare for a high-level talks scheduled in Assam. The visit will see him travel to the northeastern state, where she will take part in the annual India-Japan summit along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From industrial cooperation to defence collaboration, the talks are expected to span a broad set of priorities, with regional security concerns and China’s rising influence making an important backdrop to the talks.
Takaichi will not be travelling alone. A delegation of around 50 business leaders is expected to accompany her, including senior executives from major Japanese firms such as Suzuki Motor, Itochu trading company and Toyota Tsusho, the trading arm of Toyota Motor.
Their presence points to rising commercial interest in India’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, which both sides see as vital to future economic ties.
The Assam visit will stand out in India-Japan relations, as the annual summit moves to a new setting outside the traditional venues. The meeting will be hosted by PM Modi, and talks are expected to focus on increasing industrial cooperation, supply chain links and investment opportunities in India’s northeastern region.
This will be her first official visit to India since taking office. The two leaders have met on earlier occasions, including during the G20 summit in South Africa and the recent G7 meeting in France, where they discussed broader regional and international issues.
Along with economic cooperation, defence ties are expected to dominate the talks. Takaichi is known for her firm approach to national security and has placed strengthening Japan’s defence capabilities at the centre of her leadership priorities. Her government has identified China’s regional posture as a major concern, influencing Tokyo’s broader security outlook.
Within this context, India and Japan are likely to explore deeper defence coordination. Both countries conduct joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and technology collaboration. The upcoming talks are expected to build on this foundation with a focus on long-term strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific region.
One of the main areas under consideration is Japan’s offer of the Mogami-class warship to India. The vessel is regarded as one of Tokyo’s most advanced naval platforms. Talks are expected to include the possibility of technology transfer under India’s ‘Make in India’ programme. If agreed, it will allow domestic production of the warship.
Japan is also open to modifications that would allow the integration of India’s BrahMos missile system, a move that could enhance the Indian Navy’s combat capability.
Over the past two decades, India-Japan relations have expanded across defence, trade and technology. The two countries cooperate on infrastructure development, maritime security and critical supply chains. The upcoming summit in Assam is expected to build on this momentum, with both sides looking to add practical depth to their strategic partnership.
Takaichi’s visit also comes at a time when regional security dynamics continue to influence diplomatic engagement across Asia. India and Japan are also looking to deepen cooperation while expanding economic and defence links that support long-term stability and growth.
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