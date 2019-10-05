India labeling Kashmiris' struggle for independence as 'Islamic terrorism': Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In yet another blistering attack on India, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that Kashmiris' struggle for independence is being labelled as ''Islamic terrorism.''

Khan also reiterated that the people of Pakistan and his government will continue to support Kashmiris.

The Pakistani leader took to Twitter and said that he fully ''understands the anguish of the Kashmiris'' (in Jammu and Kashmir), who, he alleged, are reeling under ''an inhumane curfew'' for over two months.

Khan continued to say if anyone crosses the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle, it will be labelled as "Islamic terrorism" being driven by Pakistan.

It may be noted that upon his return from the US last month, Khan had said that those standing by Kashmiris were doing "jihad" and Pakistan will continue to support them even if the world does not.

The PTI chief, who focussed on the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, told his party workers that "whether the world is with the Kashmiris or not, we are standing with them." Khan had raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UNGA and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew" in Kashmir and release all "political prisoners".

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has repeatedly asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

The Narendra Modi-led government ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution on August 5.

While only a handful of countries, including China, Turkey and Malaysia, had supported Pakistan, the international community has largely backed India's position on Kashmir, saying it was New Delhi's internal matter.

India has also categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir, saying that ''no third party mediation'' is required.