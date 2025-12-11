You've probably seen electric cars silently gliding along city streets. But have you ever seen a ship powered entirely by hydrogen, emitting only water vapor, and sailing on India's holiest river? Something extraordinary happened on Thursday at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, placing India among a select group of nations leading the way in the future of maritime transport. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal didn't just flag off a boat; he launched India's green maritime revolution on the sacred Ganges River.

This isn't just another boat launch. India has joined an elite club of nations operating hydrogen-powered watercraft, and unlike others, every component is Made in India.

Revolutionary Technology: How India's Hydrogen Vessel Works

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 24-meter catamaran, built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd for the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), operates on a cutting-edge low-temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cell system. The technology is revolutionary yet simple: stored hydrogen converts to electricity, powering the vessel while releasing only water as a byproduct. Zero emissions. Zero pollution. Zero compromise.

India's Green Maritime Vision

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared at the launch," Under Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership, India is witnessing a transformative shift toward clean, self-reliant transportation systems." He added, "This vessel strengthens our mission of preserving our sacred Ganga while promoting innovation and ecological responsibility."

Technical Specifications: India's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vessel Features

The numbers tell the story of India's ambition: 50 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, eight hours of operation on a single hydrogen fill, cruising at 7-9 knots through urban waterways. The hybrid system combines hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, and solar power, a trinity of clean energy that makes this vessel virtually unstoppable.

Cochin Shipyard & IWAI Partnership Powers Green Waterways

Certified by the Indian Register of Shipping, the vessel completed rigorous trials before entering commercial service. A tripartite agreement between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Cochin Shipyard Ltd, and Inland and Coastal Shipping Ltd ensures technical support, safety protocols, and operational oversight during the pilot phase.

Varanasi Becomes Global Pioneer In Hydrogen Transport

The maiden five-kilometer voyage from Namo Ghat to Lalita Ghat carried ministers and senior officials, signaling the beginning of hydrogen-powered public transport on National Waterway 1.

The benefits extend beyond technology. Varanasi becomes one of the world's first cities with hydrogen-powered passenger transport. Pilgrims experience noise-free journeys. Tourists gain a pollution-free attraction. Road congestion eases as waterways offer faster mobility. Local employment opportunities multiply.

(With ANI Inputs)