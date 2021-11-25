India logs 9,119 new COVID-19 cases, active count lowest in 539 days

New Delhi: India logged 9,119 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (November 25).

Around 10,264 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The active cases currently stand at 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days.

#COVID19 | India reports 9,119 new cases, 10,264 recoveries & 396 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Active cases stand at 1,09,940 - lowest in 539 days pic.twitter.com/x4SLz63Q5c — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

India had registered 9,283 new cases of coronavirus and 437 fresh fatalities on Wednesday.

As per Union Health Ministry, over 132 crore (1,32,33,15,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. “More than 22.72 Cr (22,72,19,901) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the ministry said.

