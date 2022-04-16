Amid fourth wave scare, India logs 975 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 975 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,747, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (April 16, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,366.

India reports 975 fresh #COVID19 cases, 796 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 11,366 pic.twitter.com/VGGWe7R8KG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

An increase of 175 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 796 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,07,834.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.26 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​186.38 crore. As many as 3,00,91 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

On the other hand, the national capital yesterday continued to witness a spike in daily Covid-19 infections and recorded 366 fresh cases, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's daily positivity rate has increased to 3.95 per cent, the highest since February 3. Delhi's Covid-19 tally now stands at 18,67,572, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,158. A total of 685 Covid-19 patients are currently under home isolation, the health bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 503.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.19 million and vaccinations to over 11.16 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,612,659 and 988,558 respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,039,972.

