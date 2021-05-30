India made 'unprecedented achievements' during 7 years of Modi govt: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (May 30) celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of seven years of his government and said during this period, the country made ‘unprecedented achievements’ in fields of security, public welfare and reforms.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah gave credit to PM Modi for improving the living standards of the poor, farmers and deprived sections by bringing them into the mainstream with his determined, holistic and welfare policies and making India a powerful nation with his strong leadership.

"The Modi government has presented a unique example of unparalleled coordination of development, security, public welfare and landmark reforms," Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that for the last seven years the people of the country have consistently expressed their unwavering faith in Modi's service and dedication, for which he bows to the countrymen.

"I am confident that under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, we will overcome every challenge and continue India's developmental journey uninterrupted," he said.

BJP workers is observing the anniversary as "Seva Diwas". In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP has decided not to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre, but instead organise relief works across the country.

Live TV