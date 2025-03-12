India-Mauritius Announce Enhanced Strategic Partnership, Ink MoUs On Currency, Shipping To Boost Ties

PM Modi Mauritius Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Mauritius, inked various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday. The MoUs signed between India and Mauritius are centered upon a currency settlement system, water, sharing of shipping information, and other things.

MoU between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on Local Currency Settlement System, Credit Facility Agreement between the Government of Mauritius and the State Bank of India to finance projects being implemented by the Central Water Authority, under the Pipe Replacement Programme, were signed to enhance the strategic partnership between the countries.

On the special occasion of Mauritius’ National Day, I had the opportunity to meet my good friend, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and discuss the full range of India-Mauritius friendship. We have decided to raise our partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.



An MoU between the Institute of Foreign Service of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade of Mauritius on the Training Programme for Diplomats and a Technical Agreement on the Sharing of White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force was signed between the leaders.

An MoU between the Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and the ED of India was signed, with an MoU between the Ministry of Industry, SMEs, and Cooperatives of Mauritius and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises of India on Cooperation in the Field of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

MoU between the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms of Mauritius and the National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of India, on Training of Public Officers, An MoU between the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India, and the Department for Continental Shelf, Maritime Zones Administration and Exploration, Prime Minister's Office of Mauritius, was signed for enhancing administrative efficiency.

PM Modi and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over their comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed that their special and close bilateral partnership has acquired significant strategic depth after being raised to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

The 'India-Mauritius Joint Vision for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership' released on the second and final day of PM Modi's landmark State Visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago highlights the special and unique relationship between the two countries that remains unparalleled, given the shared bonds of history, language, culture, heritage, kinship, and values.

During his visit, PM Modi engaged in extensive discussions with the Mauritian leadership to strengthen bilateral ties with talks focusing on enhancing collaboration in key sectors, including infrastructure, housing, digital technology, healthcare, AI, and more.

Focusing on the defence and maritime security cooperation, both leaders emphasized that it remains an important pillar of bilateral relations and close cooperation in this domain has achieved a strategic dimension and benefited both countries immensely. They further agreed that India and Mauritius, having a shared commitment to ensure a free, open, safe, and secure Indian Ocean Region (IOR), are natural partners in the region and reiterated their resolve to work closely in countering maritime challenges and safeguarding the larger strategic interests in the region.

Both leaders vowed to enhance maritime cooperation through increased deployment of ships and aircraft for joint maritime surveillance and hydrographic surveys, besides deepening cooperation towards securing the EEZ of Mauritius, including through enhanced utilization of the newly built runway and jetty at Agalega and the setting up of a National Maritime Information Sharing Centre to enhance maritime domain awareness.

The two leaders also welcomed the ongoing discussions between Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the Chagos Islands. PM Modi reiterated India's firm support for Mauritius on the Chagos issue. The Prime Minister of Mauritius thanked the Prime Minister of India for his personal support and engagement with global leaders on this issue.

"The leaders agreed to work closely in advancing cooperation under regional and multilateral frameworks, especially through the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Colombo Security Conclave, the Global Biofuels Alliance, International Solar Alliance, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. They welcomed the recent signing of the Founding Documents of the Colombo Security Conclave and the assumption of Chair of the IORA by India for the period 2025-26 and underlined the importance of these regional mechanisms for furthering cooperation on maritime security and addressing common challenges in the Indian Ocean Region," the statement added.

The leaders further acknowledged that India-Mauritius ties, anchored in people-to-people and cultural exchanges, have grown from strength to strength in the last several decades into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that cuts across various domains and benefits the two countries, their people, and the wider IOR.

"The Prime Minister of Mauritius underscored India's role as a time-tested and trusted partner of Mauritius in its socio-economic development since the time of its independence. Noting that India has steadfastly supported Mauritius at all times, the Prime Minister of Mauritius reaffirmed his firm commitment to further build upon the bilateral partnership that exists between the two countries to cater to future developments," the Joint Vision statement mentioned.

"The Prime Minister of India, recollecting his earlier visit to Mauritius in March 2015, during which India's Vision SAGAR, that is, Security and Growth For All in the Region, was unveiled, emphasised that Mauritius remains a crucial partner for realising Vision SAGAR and lauded the extensive support extended by the Government of Mauritius in advancing bilateral relations. He further noted that Mauritius stands at the junction of India's Vision SAGAR, its Neighbourhood First approach and its commitment to the Global South, and underlined the important role played by Mauritius in advancing these policies for the common benefit of both countries," it adds.

PM Modi invited the Prime Minister of Mauritius to pay an official visit to India at his earliest convenience as both leaders acknowledged that their bilateral relations enjoy a high degree of trust and mutual understanding at various levels, complemented by regular high-level exchanges and visits between the two countries.

The two leaders also noted that India has been the leading development partner for Mauritius since its independence and has contributed significantly towards its infrastructure and developmental needs. Highlighting India’s support in successfully implementing several high-profile infrastructure projects, such as the India-Mauritius Metro Express Project, the New Supreme Court Building, the New ENT Hospital, 956 Social Housing Units, and Educational Tablets, among others, the Prime Minister of Mauritius expressed gratitude for India-aided projects that form part of the Mauritian landscape across various sectors and have benefited all sections of Mauritius over the years.

The Prime Minister of Mauritius thanked the Indian government for its timely and swift assistance, including the deployment of transport aircraft and ships, to aid the efforts of the Mauritius government towards rehabilitation in the aftermath of the recent Cyclone Chido, thereby reaffirming India's role as a 'First Responder' for Mauritius in times of need.

Both leaders further underlined the significance of ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Renal Transplant Unit, Forensic Science Laboratory, National Archives and Library, and Civil Service College, as well as the High Impact Community Development Projects spread across Mauritius, and reiterated their full support towards their timely completion.

"Given that India-assisted people-centric developmental assistance brings tangible benefits to the friendly people of Mauritius and contributes towards the socio-economic development of Mauritius, both leaders agreed to work towards timely delivery of 100-electric buses and the associated charging infrastructure; Implement Phase II of High Impact Community Development Projects; Initiate implementation of the replacement of 100 km water pipeline in Mauritius under the first INR denominated Line of Credit agreement concluded between the two sides; Finalise discussions on the new Parliament building on a site to be identified by Government of Mauritius, and conclude framework understanding to implement this project with India’s grant assistance; and finalise discussion on the redevelopment of the Ganga Talao Spiritual Sanctuary and conclude framework understanding to implement this project with India’s grant assistance," the statement detailed.

Noting that the ongoing space cooperation has immensely benefited both countries, Ramgoolam conveyed his appreciation to the Indian government for its support towards the joint development of a satellite for Mauritius and acknowledged that this cooperation is a testament to India's unwavering support to Mauritius on its developmental journey.