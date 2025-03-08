New Delhi: Several memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged, including on trade and promoting SMEs, during the two-visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mauritius. He will also inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India's grant assistance.

PM Modi will attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the Chief Guest. A contingent of Indian Defence Forces will participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy.

Addressing a special briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Mauritius is a key partner of India in the Indian Ocean and a close maritime neighbour. The bilateral ties are rooted in shared history, culture, and a very strong and robust people-to-people relationship that goes back several centuries.

It was in Mauritius in 2015 that the Prime Minister had articulated Vision SAGAR, Security and Growth for all in the Region, which underscored India's commitment to the Indian Ocean region.

"With Mauritius, there is also a very strong development partnership. We have been privileged to have been a preferred development partner for Mauritius and have undertaken several economic development and capacity building initiatives in Mauritius. India has also extended HADR support and provided necessary assistance in the augmentation of defence and maritime capabilities of Mauritius," Misri said.

"In the last 10 years, the relationship has deepened significantly and today India-Mauritius relationship forms a very, very important pillar of our Vision SAGAR," he added.

Following elections held in November of 2024, a new government led by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has taken office in Mauritius. Prime Minister Modi was the first world leader to call him and congratulate him on his electoral victory.

Misri said the visit will provide an occasion for early engagement between the two leaders. "It will come right in the beginning of a fresh term of office for Prime Minister Ramgoolam and of course, Prime Minister Modi also into his third term of office. So, the visit is indeed a very timely visit and will enable both sides to take stock of bilateral ties and provide orientation to engagement in the coming months and years," he said.

Misri said the Indian Air Force's Aakash Ganga skydiving team will also participate in the Mauritius National Day ceremonies. The Prime Minister will arrive in Port Louis on March 11. He will visit the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden to pay homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the former Prime Minister and the founding father of Mauritius, and also Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

The Prime Minister will call on the new President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool. This will be followed by bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Ramgoolam. It is expected that there will be meetings with other political leaders during the visit.

"Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam will together inaugurate a few projects that have been implemented with Indian assistance and will also witness the signing of several MOUs on cooperation in the field of capacity building, bilateral trade, tackling of cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises," Misri said.

There will also be an interaction with members of the Indian community, friends of India and socio-cultural organizations in Mauritius during the visit.