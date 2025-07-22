India May Have Found Its Uranium Jackpot – And It’s Buried Deep In A Forest In UP

Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh: Deep in the forests of Sonbhadra, scientists from the Department of Atomic Energy have launched a secretive excavation that could shape the nation’s future. The team is digging more than 1,100 feet below the ground in the Chitpahari forest area of Myorpur block, where early studies suggest the presence of a large uranium deposit.

The operation is being carried out with advanced equipment, including spectrometers and electromagnetic survey tools. Authorities say aerial and ground-based surveys have already shown signs of radioactive minerals, prompting a deeper probe into the region’s rocky terrain.

Officials say the entire project has been kept under tight wraps, with heightened security to prevent any disruption. A senior official involved in the mission said the discovery could be a “game-changer” for India’s nuclear energy roadmap. If the uranium reserves are confirmed, they could boost India's long-term energy independence and strengthen the country’s atomic energy programme.

The focus of the excavation lies in the Kudri hill region of Sonbhadra, a zone previously identified for its rich mineral potential. Past surveys hinted at radioactive elements, but the current exploration marks the first deep-level confirmation effort.

Beyond its national importance, local officials hope the operation could open up employment opportunities and lead to infrastructure development in the region. The department has also assured that the mining, if approved, will strictly follow environmental guidelines to ensure minimal ecological impact and protect local communities.

The results of the ongoing exploration are expected to be critical not just for India’s clean energy future, but also for the socio-economic upliftment of this remote region nestled in Uttar Pradesh’s mineral belt.

This is not the first time Sonbhadra’s rocky hills have drawn attention. For decades, the region’s underground riches have lured surveyors.