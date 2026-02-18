India may restrict social media access for under-16, after Australia and France

Ban on social media under 16: The Union government is examining the possibility of restricting social media access for users below 16 years of age by amending the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, a senior official from the IT Ministry said.

According to the official, who requested anonymity, the government is considering differentiated access, allowing minors to use certain types of accounts while restricting others.

On Tuesday, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed in a press conference that consultations are underway with social media platforms regarding age-based restrictions.

Talking to media, he said, “This is something that has been accepted by many countries — that age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection ) Act. Right now, we are in conversation regarding deepfakes and age-based restrictions with various social media platforms”.

At present, India does not have a law that explicitly bars children below a specific age from accessing social media. However, under the DPDP Act, platforms must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing the personal data of individuals under 18.

This provision indirectly limits minors’ use of such platforms, as companies cannot freely collect children’s data or serve targeted advertisements without parental approval.

Globally, several countries have introduced or proposed age-based restrictions.

Australia became the first nation to implement a social media ban for users under 16. Following this, France passed similar legislation for children under 15, while Spain and the United Kingdom are considering comparable measures.

Within India, states such as Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are exploring Australia-style restrictions for under-16 users, although the implementation framework remains unclear.

The Madras High Court has also advised the Centre to examine the feasibility of enacting a similar law.

The Economic Survey released in January further supported age-based regulation of digital platforms, highlighting the economic and social costs of compulsive screen use among young people. It recommended stricter age verification mechanisms and age-appropriate default settings, particularly for social media platforms, gambling apps, autoplay features, and targeted advertising.

During the same press conference, Vaishnaw stressed the need for tighter regulations on deepfakes, noting that multinational companies must account for India’s cultural and social sensitivities. He observed that content prohibited in one country may not necessarily be restricted in another.

Calling deepfakes a growing threat, he said the government has initiated discussions with industry stakeholders to determine whether additional regulatory measures are required beyond the steps already implemented. Recent amendments to the IT Rules mandate the removal of deepfake content within three hours, compulsory labelling of AI-generated material, and stricter compliance obligations for intermediaries. Vaishnaw also said that the parliamentary standing committee on communications and information technology has examined the issue and proposed recommendations to curb the misuse of deepfake technology.