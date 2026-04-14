Will India become a military superpower by 2030? Meet this future sci-fi style weapon that will be a major gamechanger

New Delhi: India’s defence research ecosystem is working on a new class of weapon systems that could change how future air battles are fought. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing directed energy weapons that use high-energy laser beams to neutralise incoming threats in the sky. The idea is to give fighter aircraft a layer of protection that works at the speed of light and reacts in real time.

According to defence.in, the system is being built as a compact pod that can be fitted under fighter jets. This pod houses a high-power laser system that can track and engage incoming missiles, drones and even enemy sensors.

Similar systems are already under development in countries such as the United States, where laser-based defence tools are being tested for aircraft protection.

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Laser system built for modern aerial threats

Traditional aircraft defence depends on countermeasures such as flares and chaff. These are released to confuse incoming missiles. However, newer generation missiles are designed to resist such tricks and continue tracking their target with greater accuracy.

The DRDO’s laser-based system follows a different approach. Instead of diverting a missile, it aims to disable it. The high-energy beam is directed at an incoming threat, where it can damage guidance systems, blind sensors or disrupt internal electronics. This approach is often referred to as a hard-kill method because it physically disables the target in mid-air.

Experts familiar with defence technology explain that laser weapons operate at the speed of light, which removes reaction delays seen in conventional interception systems. This makes them suitable for dealing with fast-moving threats like missiles and drone swarms.

Beyond defence: Targeting drones and enemy sensors

The system is not limited to defensive use. It is also expected to play a role in offensive support during aerial missions. In scenarios involving drone swarms, a laser system can engage multiple targets without relying on expensive interceptor missiles.

Another proposed capability involves disrupting enemy aircraft sensors. By targeting optical and electronic systems, the laser can reduce an adversary’s situational awareness, giving pilots an operational edge during engagements.

Along with laser weapons, India is also exploring high-power microwave systems. While lasers damage targets through heat and focussed energy, microwave systems are designed to disrupt electronic circuits. In simple terms, one system burns components while the other disables them electronically, offering multiple layers of electronic warfare capability.

Range, testing timeline and future deployment

Present assessments suggest that these systems are being developed for short-range engagement, typically between 1 to 5 kilometres. This makes them suitable as a last line of defence for fighter aircraft.

If development continues as planned, early airborne testing could begin around 2027. Full integration into operational squadrons is being discussed for the early 2030s timeframe, depending on performance trials and certification.

Fighter jets expected to receive the system

The laser-based protection system is being planned for India’s next-generation and frontline aircraft fleet. These include the Tejas Mk2, the Su-30MKI fleet and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is India’s upcoming fifth-generation stealth fighter programme.

Each of these platforms operates in different mission roles, from air defence patrols to deep strike operations. A common defensive layer across these aircraft is expected to improve survivability in contested airspace.

Using onboard electricity to run the system

One of the most discussed aspects of directed energy weapons is their power source. Unlike traditional missiles that require explosive payloads, laser systems depend on electrical energy generated by the aircraft itself. This reduces dependency on physical ammunition and allows repeated firing as long as power is available.

Defence researchers point out that this also changes logistics on the ground. Instead of stocking large quantities of missiles for every engagement, air forces could depend more on energy-based systems supported by onboard power management.

A change in how future air wars may look

International air forces are increasingly investing in directed energy weapons as part of next-generation defence planning. India’s parallel development in this area places it among countries working on similar technologies for aerial protection and electronic warfare.

If these systems mature as planned, fighter aircraft could carry an additional protective layer that reacts instantly to incoming threats. This would change how aerial combat is managed, moving from purely kinetic interception to energy-based defence solutions that operate in real time.