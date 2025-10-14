Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972082https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-mongolia-relations-pm-modi-khurelsukh-hold-talks-to-boost-global-south-voice-2972082.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-MONGOLIA

India-Mongolia Relations: PM Modi, Khurelsukh Hold Talks To Boost Global South Voice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, reaffirming India’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and promoting global prosperity. In a post on X, PM Modi noted that the visit coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 10:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India-Mongolia Relations: PM Modi, Khurelsukh Hold Talks To Boost Global South Voice Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, reaffirming India’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and promoting global prosperity. In a post on X, PM Modi noted that the visit coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

Further, PM Modi held talks on several domains, including IT, skill development, and more.

He said, "Happy to have welcomed President Khurelsukh and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. His visit comes at a time when India and Mongolia are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of our Strategic Partnership. We agreed to keep working together to further amplify the voice of the Global South and boost global prosperity. Sectors that featured prominently in our talks include energy, skill development, IT, critical minerals, rare earths, agriculture and more."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

"Cultural bonds are at the core of the India-Mongolia friendship. In this regard, we have taken key decisions like sending Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's two disciples from India to Mongolia, enhancing capacities for teaching Sanskrit at the Gandan Monastery, supporting Mongolia's efforts to digitise manuscripts etc," he added.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh