India-Mongolia Relations: PM Modi, Khurelsukh Hold Talks To Boost Global South Voice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, reaffirming India’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and promoting global prosperity. In a post on X, PM Modi noted that the visit coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

Further, PM Modi held talks on several domains, including IT, skill development, and more.

He said, "Happy to have welcomed President Khurelsukh and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. His visit comes at a time when India and Mongolia are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of our Strategic Partnership. We agreed to keep working together to further amplify the voice of the Global South and boost global prosperity. Sectors that featured prominently in our talks include energy, skill development, IT, critical minerals, rare earths, agriculture and more."

Cultural bonds are at the core of the India-Mongolia friendship. In this regard, we have taken key decisions like sending Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's two disciples from India to Mongolia, enhancing capacities for teaching Sanskrit at the Gandan Monastery, supporting Mongolia’s… pic.twitter.com/qW3FeBdgrQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2025

"Cultural bonds are at the core of the India-Mongolia friendship. In this regard, we have taken key decisions like sending Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's two disciples from India to Mongolia, enhancing capacities for teaching Sanskrit at the Gandan Monastery, supporting Mongolia's efforts to digitise manuscripts etc," he added.

