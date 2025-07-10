Monsoon Mayhem: Delhi-NCR Submerged, Landslides Rock Himalayas, Northeast Grapples With Floods As Rains Lash India | VIDEOS

The monsoon season has caused widespread destruction across India. While it has brought some relief from the heat and humidity, it has also led to serious waterlogging, traffic chaos, landslides, and flood-like conditions. The situation is especially bad in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Here, just a few hours of rain have disrupted city movement and submerged roads.

Delhi-NCR Under Water

Heavy rainfall hit several parts of Delhi and NCR on Wednesday evening, turning roads into ponds. Areas such as Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), Jhilmil underpass, Krishna Nagar, ITO, Outer Ring Road, Kalkaji, Ashram, Wazirabad, Akshardham, and Mathura Road faced severe waterlogging, with some vehicles seen floating. Traffic jams caused delays on RTR Road and NH-48. The Delhi Traffic Police diverted traffic due to waterlogging at Zakheera underpass and Road Number 40. By late Wednesday evening, Najafgarh recorded 60 mm of rain, Ayanagar 50.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 37 mm, and North Campus 22 mm. However, Safdarjung Observatory reported only 1.4 mm. As night fell, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its Orange Alert to a Red Alert, advising residents to stay alert.

#WATCH | Delhi | Parts of the national capital witness waterlogging after incessant rain in the city.



(Visuals from Panchkuian Marg) pic.twitter.com/6LczZX2CIJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

The Delhi PWD control room received 29 waterlogging complaints by that evening, while the NDMC logged one. Despite having drainage teams deployed, water lingered for long periods in many places, raising concerns about the capital's monsoon readiness.

Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Also Hit

Other NCR cities were also affected. Gurugram saw slow traffic due to severe waterlogging on crucial roads like MG Road, Sohna Road, Signature Tower, and IFFCO Chowk. An ambulance became trapped in submerged streets near Subhash Chowk, while several homes were flooded. Noida experienced similar conditions, with Sectors 62, DND, and Sector 18 facing traffic jams and waterlogging. Ghaziabad and Sonepat also reported submerged roads. In Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha district faced significant waterlogging from continuous heavy rain, affecting low-lying areas and marketplaces, making it hard to get around. Relief efforts are in progress, but the rain shows no signs of stopping.

#WATCH | Haryana: Gurugram continues to receive incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from Civil Lines area.



Acute waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city due to overnight heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/cYXqAzSDG6 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

Landslides In Uttarakhand, Roads Closed In Himachal Pradesh

The heavy rainfall caused major disruptions in the hilly states. In Uttarakhand, heavy rain triggered landslides on the Chamoli and Badrinath Highways. Ongoing rockfalls at Kameda Nandprayag and other slide-prone areas in Chamoli forced travelers to stop at safe locations. On the Badrinath Highway near Narkota in Rudraprayag, about 7 km from the district headquarters, constant rockslides from the hills caused long traffic jams that greatly inconvenienced Char Dham pilgrims and local residents. Almora district also faced heavy rain, with overflowing seasonal drains in Ranikhet making travel difficult and debris blocking several rural roads. Authorities have deployed JCB machines and maintain an active police and district administration presence.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | Landslide occurs at the Rudraprayag to Badrinath route. Restoration work underway.



(Drone visuals) pic.twitter.com/L4SiHzClmz — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a more critical situation, with 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides recorded this monsoon season, leading to 54 deaths. Currently, 174 roads are closed, resulting in losses exceeding ₹740 crore. Mandi, Una, and Shimla districts have received 80 to 90 percent more rainfall than usual.

Other Regions Face Flooding And Tragedies

In Uttar Pradesh, rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have flooded Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ramghat, and other religious sites in Prayagraj, washing away shopkeepers' goods and threatening low-lying areas. Maharashtra's Chandrapur district is struggling with flood-like conditions due to relentless rain, cutting off 25 villages in Brahmapuri tehsil. Water levels in the Wainganga River rose after the Gosikhurd Dam gates opened, leading to homes flooding in Pimplegaon village, where 14 people were rescued. In Rajasthan's Dholpur, streets in Maniya town and NH-44 were under knee-deep water. Tragically, four children from the same family drowned in a rain-filled pit in Pokaran, Jaisalmer.

Northeast Battles Flood Crisis

The northeastern state of Assam is still dealing with serious flooding. The death toll has reached 30, with over 29,000 people affected. Golaghat district is the worst hit, affecting over 23,000 residents. More than 5,000 people are in relief camps, and thousands of hectares of crops are underwater. In Manipur's Churachandpur district, rising water levels in the Lanva and Tuitha rivers have flooded over 100 homes in villages like Nehsial Veng and Jaumunnuam, forcing residents into community centers.

As heavy rainfall continues in many regions, authorities are carrying out rescue and relief operations in tough conditions.