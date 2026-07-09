The weak topography of the Uttarakhand region has resulted in landslides throughout the state. The heavy landslide witnessed at National Highway 707A Tehri Garhwal has flattened an evacuated structure. Haridwar is experiencing severe floods due to which IMD has issued red alert warnings for Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal. The residents of Laksar, Kotdwar, and Devrana have been instructed to keep away from the rivers and regions prone to landslides.