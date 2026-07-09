Heavy rains overnight have brought about the paralysis of vast stretches of land in India, with the southwest monsoon now covering the whole of India. The IMD has released several red and orange alerts over different states, issuing warnings of heavy rainfall, water logging, lightning storms, and strong winds.
From the chaos in the streets of Delhi-NCR to industrial disasters in Maharashtra and landslides in Kerala and Uttarakhand, the monsoon is causing havoc and keeping emergency responders on their toes.
Past 24 hours observed rainfall (in mm) over Delhi-NCR between 0830 IST of 08th to 0830 IST of today, 09th July, 2026#DelhiRainfall #NCRWeather #Monsoon2026 #RainUpdate #DelhiNCR #WeatherReport #WeatherAlert #DelhiWeather@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia… pic.twitter.com/G2EHbFSuLG— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2026
Delhi had a rough start due to overnight heavy rains, resulting in infrastructural breakdown. The Safdarjung base station recorded an astounding 72.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours, causing the IMD to issue a red alert for the capital and the nearby Haryana region.
VIDEO | Delhi: Hours of incessant rain spelled chaos on roads in the national capital leaving several areas waterlogged. Civic agencies deployed pumps to clear accumulated rain water. Visuals from Mandir Marg. #DelhiRains #Monsoon— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/c7T6HMR0tb
Strong gusts of wind at speeds of 60 kmph uprooted trees in places like East of Kailash as commuters struggled through waist-deep water in the National Capital Region.
#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes parts of the National Capital, causing waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from Badli Gaon Underpass in Rohini's Badli area pic.twitter.com/E1TOu3INcX— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
Rainfall recorded at different Delhi stations:
Morning rush-hour traffic was brought to a standstill on the Delhi-Noida Expressway. There were reports of extensive flooding in key transit nodes like New Delhi Railway Station, Vikas Marg, and Dwarka. In nearby Gurugram, where there had been 115 mm rainfall in just 33 hours, cars got stranded due to the heavy flooding on arterial routes like the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Sohna Road.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the Burari area, with roads submerged, causing inconvenience to commuters. pic.twitter.com/rosxF2FMpA— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
An entire road collapsed at Atal Chowk in Vasundhara. One car and a scooter were found trapped inside. Meanwhile, in the worst of the tragedies, three deaths occurred after an under-construction building collapsed in the rain in Rohini of northwest Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the Burari area, with roads submerged, causing inconvenience to commuters. pic.twitter.com/rosxF2FMpA— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
The state of Maharashtra continues its deadly struggle against the monsoon, in which more than 50 people have died this monsoon so far. While there is a temporary respite from the deluge in Mumbai with the lighter rain, the neighbouring districts face a serious crisis.
#WATCH | Raigad, Maharashtra: Floodwaters have washed away LPG cylinders from a bottling plant into the Patalganga River; the administration has issued an advisory.— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
(Source: Police Inspector, Khalapur) pic.twitter.com/1PPGqgbiR6
In an unprecedented occurrence, heavy floods caused the breakage of the safety barrier at the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant. As a result, about 3,000 cylinders were washed into the flooded Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek. Videos on viral social media showed the fast flow of red cylinders down the river, which required urgent safety warnings from the authorities.
Thane: Almost 800 people have been evacuated in the last week. Rain-related incidents claimed the lives of three people and left 11 others injured, including two teenagers electrocuted by lightning in Murbad taluka.
Pune: An enormous pile of garbage collapsed into a three-story plant in Pimpri Chinchwad, causing the building's collapse. NDRF, Indian Army, and the fire brigade joined forces and have so far managed to pull out nine survivors from the wreckage.
The hilly and coastal areas of India are struggling to cope with the deadly combination of oversaturated soils and non-stop rain.
With orange alerts issued by IMD for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad in Kerala, the death toll from the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel landslide has increased to five. NDRF teams are currently struggling against the viscous mud and huge boulders to recover four missing persons.
VIDEO | Kerala: Operations to rescue five missing in Wayanad landslide enter third day amid continuous rainfall in the region. Latest visuals from the incident site.#KeralaNews #WayanadLandslide #WayanadNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yaOzcL3L7s
The weak topography of the Uttarakhand region has resulted in landslides throughout the state. The heavy landslide witnessed at National Highway 707A Tehri Garhwal has flattened an evacuated structure. Haridwar is experiencing severe floods due to which IMD has issued red alert warnings for Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal. The residents of Laksar, Kotdwar, and Devrana have been instructed to keep away from the rivers and regions prone to landslides.
The current position of the monsoon trough suggests that the harsh weather is not yet over for the edges of the Indian subcontinent.
Northeast region: As per IMD, isolated extremely heavy showers are predicted in Assam and Meghalaya till July 14. Erosion has become severe due to rains on the Brahmaputra river in the Dibrugarh district of Assam. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are also preparing for heavy rainfalls.
Gujarat: Flood due to seawater intrusion is affecting domestic life in the Sarthana district of Surat city.
Tamil Nadu: Rain accompanied by strong winds is predicted in the Nilgiris hills district, whereas showers are likely to be seen in Chennai under a cloudy sky.
Citizens in all affected regions are requested to stay updated about the latest information from IMD and act accordingly.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.