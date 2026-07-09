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SHOCKING videos: The terrifying visuals of India's devastating pan-nation monsoon deluge

A relentless monsoon downpour has triggered IMD Red Alerts across Delhi-NCR, washed away 3,000 gas cylinders in Maharashtra, and caused deadly landslides in Kerala.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
SHOCKING videos: The terrifying visuals of India's devastating pan-nation monsoon deluge
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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