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India Monsoon havoc: 10 killed, landslides in Uttarakhand, rivers surge in UP, Himachal

Heavy monsoon rains battered several states across India, killing over 10 people, triggering floods and landslides, disrupting transport, and forcing school closures as the IMD issued multiple rain alerts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
India Monsoon havoc: 10 killed, landslides in Uttarakhand, rivers surge in UP, Himachal
Image Credit: ANI

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