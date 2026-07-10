/India Monsoon havoc: 10 killed, landslides in Uttarakhand, rivers surge in UP, Himachal

As the southwest monsoon continued to advance across India, heavy rainfall lashed several states on Friday, causing widespread flooding of roads, triggering landslides, and forcing school closures. With rivers swelling dangerously, highways blocked, and transportation severely disrupted, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the prolonged wet spell is far from over.
Raging monsoon brings chaos across India
More than 10 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the country on Thursday. In Gujarat’s Surat district alone, 17 deaths have been reported over the past few days due to severe flooding caused by heavy monsoon rains.
Torrential rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday, causing widespread waterlogging, uprooting trees, and triggering major traffic disruptions. Some areas recorded over 160 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, with forecasts of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 kmph.
Uttarakhand is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. With the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers flowing in spate, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in Rudraprayag district for the day, while officials continue to closely monitor river water levels.
While India has witnessed heavy rainfall, all forms of district across India and other world have same
The Char Dham Yatra was disrupted after a landslide at Nalu Pani in Uttarkashi district blocked the Gangotri Highway, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Road clearance teams have been rushed to the spot and restoration work is in progress.
In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall severely disrupted normal life. As of Thursday evening, 75 roads remained blocked, while 29 electricity transformers and five water supply schemes were affected, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The districts of Shimla and Sirmaur are likely to receive more heavy rain on Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. The wet spell is likely to continue across the state until July 11, with temperatures expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius.
In view of the red alert, authorities have ordered the closure of schools on Friday in the districts of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Saharanpur, and Moradabad as a precautionary measure.
Officials in Prayagraj have ramped up flood preparedness measures as river levels continue to rise due to persistent rainfall. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma stated that some rivers are approaching the danger mark, though the rivers that typically cause major flooding remain below critical levels.
In Surat, normalcy is gradually returning after the city received 358 mm of rain in just 24 hours, which triggered widespread flooding and evacuations. As floodwaters recede, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the affected areas and instructed officials to develop a long-term solution to prevent recurring floods from nearby creeks.
Search operations continued in Kerala's Wayanad district, where six people were killed in a landslide earlier this week. Rescue teams, aided by sniffer dogs, are still searching for two missing persons, though heavy and persistent rainfall has significantly slowed debris clearance efforts.
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