Monsoon Havoc: IMD Warns Of More Deluge, Floods Across India In August | Check Latest Forecast

India struggles to recover from the constant battering of the monsoon rains, with more than 15 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh, experiencing heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Various parts of the country, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, are fighting flood-like situations, with water entering homes in most places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again warned of heavy rainfall over a large area of the country in the next 24 hours. States that are likely to receive heavy showers are Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana. Heavy rain is also predicted in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur.

In the coming days, IMD forecasted very heavy rain in scattered locations of Kerala and the Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on August 5th and 6th (today and tomorrow). Heavy rain is also expected in areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. In the next five days, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning will prevail in several places of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana.

Himachal Pradesh On Orange Alert

In Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has sounded an 'Orange' alert for Tuesday, indicating a possibility of very heavy rain in certain areas of the state. Official sources said that until Monday, 310 roads, including a national highway, were still closed to traffic because of prolonged moderate to heavy rain. The constant rain led to large-scale disruptions, affecting connectivity and day-to-day life in the hilly state.