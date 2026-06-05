India monsoon tracker: IMD issues major rainfall and thunderstorm alerts across multiple states till June 10

The monsoon and the intense weather leading up to it have hit the Indian subcontinent pretty hard after the southwest monsoon officially arrived in Kerala. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there's going to be a ton of heavy rain all over Northeast India, the southern part of the country, along the western coast, and in the Himalayan areas from June 5 to June 10.

They say fast winds, small hailstorms, and big lightning strikes are gonna cool things off from the summer heatwaves. Yet at the same time, there's a lot of worry about possible urban flooding in some areas.

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Northeastern states, in particular, are looking at the biggest hit until June 10. This means constant rain, frequent thunderstorms, and strong winds that could top 40 to 50 km/h. Places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh might get really drenched with what's described as extremely heavy rain, potentially causing serious disruptions to transportation.

IMD gave a serious warning for some places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. They say there'll be intense rain in certain areas, which might mess up travel.

The recent rains from a monsoon system landing in Kerala have caused lots of showers in southern states too. Areas like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep won't escape the wet weather.

Now, weather predictions show that parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana near the coast as well as inland Telangana will face some major rain. It's supposed to be heavy to very heavy downpours. Alongside, there will be stormy winds that could gust up to 50 to 60 km/h in coastal spots. Fishermen especially need to stay cautious because of these conditions.

Looking eastward, places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands should expect frequent thundershowers and lightning throughout. Regions along the sub-Himalayan areas of West Bengal and Sikkim will continue getting hit hard with rain until June 10th at least.

The dry plains and hills of Northwest India are cooling off thanks to a fresh weather system rolling in. This means the Western Himalayan area, which includes Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will see plenty of rain, some hail, and strong winds. Weather experts have put Uttarakhand on high alert for heavy rainfall. Nearby regions like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan will get scattered thundershowers and powerful dust storms too.

In the meantime, Central India is expecting some wild weather. Severe thunderstorms and strong winds, reaching up to 70 km/h, along with possible hail, are warning signs for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

On the other side, the western part of the country is moving into a typical monsoon phase. People there should brace for lots of rain over the next week. The Konkan-Goa coastline will take the biggest hit from those heavy, moist winds until June 10. Plus, isolated spots in Madhya Maharashtra could see their own burst of heavy rain.

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