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Weather update: Morning rain hits Delhi-NCR as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 17 states

Light morning showers hit Delhi-NCR as the IMD issued heavy rainfall alerts for 17 states. Orange alerts remain active in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, while flash floods and landslides continue to impact Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Kerala, and Assam.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Weather update: Morning rain hits Delhi-NCR as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 17 states
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Weather update: Morning rain hits Delhi-NCR as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 17 states
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