/Weather update: Morning rain hits Delhi-NCR as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 17 states

Monsoon showers are continuing to lash North India this morning, causing light to moderate rain and a cloudy sky in the National Capital Territory of Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall warnings in 17 states due to expected heavy rains which may cause localised waterlogging and strong gusty winds of 50 to 70 km/h speed.
In the wake of heavy showers that drenched the city roads last week, light showers are falling in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad in the early hours of today.
According to the IMD, cloudy weather along with intermittent showers is expected to persist until August 8 across the National Capital Region. There is no weather warning for Delhi but moisture-laden westerly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal are triggering the formation of clouds in the adjoining northern plains.
Issuance of weather alerts in central and northern states due to active cyclonic circulation in the upper troposphere:
Uttar Pradesh: Orange Alert issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in five eastern districts, while a yellow alert was issued in 20 western districts.
Bihar: There will be heavy rains up until August 8, and there are high precipitation warnings issued for state capital Patna and its districts.
Uttarakhand: The state disaster management teams, which consist of SDRF and NDRF, have been put on high alert. There are orange alerts for Dehradun, Chamoli, and Bageshwar, where schools from pre-primary to Class 12 have been closed down.
Localised disasters occurred due to severe weather conditions in the western and northern belts:
Jammu & Kashmir: Flash floods and cloudbursts caused overflow of local rivers into urban areas in Boniyar of Uri district and Nandimarg of Kulgam.
Gujarat (Navsari): 2,200 mm of seasonal rainfall that exceeds average by 115% was registered in Navsari district. Fields in Jalalpore have been flooded, which resulted in massive losses of paddy and sugarcane. Flooding has affected the poha manufacturing area of the region, and machinery in diamond factories has been destroyed.
The situation remains critical in southern and northeastern states:
Kerala: Rainfall-related accidents, landslips, and floods have caused the death of 26 people, with 11 injured and 4 missing. A total of 462 relief camps have been established in Kerala that have accommodated more than 27,000 people who have been evacuated. Financial aid worth ₹8 lakh has been announced for the bereaved families.
Assam and Northeast: Health Minister of India J.P. Nadda visited the affected areas in connection with flood relief activities along with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The death toll from floods in Assam has increased to 89, while about 1.22 lakh people have been affected in five districts.
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