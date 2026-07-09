/India monsoon update: Fatal landslide in Wayanad; Delhi-NCR waterlogged, daily life disrupted

Heavy rain lashed Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of NCR as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Red and Orange alerts for the capital and its adjoining areas. Relentless rainfall resulted in severe waterlogging in several localities, disrupting daily activities and causing significant traffic congestion for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad.
"The Delhi Government is working on a war footing to tackle the waterlogging situation. All government agencies are on high alert following orders from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was quoted as saying by ANI. Dedicated teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been deployed across the city to clear waterlogged points and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
While the rains gave a welcome relief from the sweltering heat o Delhi-NCR, water logging, falling of trees, rising cabs and auto prices disrupted citizens' lives on Thursday morning. The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, across several parts of Delhi, including South East, East, Shahdara, Central, North East, South, New Delhi, South West, West, North West, and North Delhi.
The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab on July 6 and July 10. Rainfall activity is expected to become more widespread between July 7 and July 9, with similar conditions likely to return on July 11. In addition, the IMD has cautioned that isolated areas across these regions may experience heavy rainfall during July 6–9 and again on July 11.
Traffic snarls were seen on NH-24 near Akshardham temple as the national capital kept facing continuous rain since Wednesday night.
#WATCH | Delhi | Traffic snarls on NH-24 near Akshardham temple as the national capital has been receiving continuous rain since last night pic.twitter.com/HDCaabF4Jg— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
Waterlogging were also witnessed across several parts of NCR, disrupting everyday life:
VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in the Sadar Bazar area, disrupting normal movement. Civic authorities deploy water pumps to drain the accumulated rainwater.#DelhiRains #Monsoon #SadarBazaar— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/sNZ3EhlKE3
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the Burari area, with roads submerged, causing inconvenience to commuters. pic.twitter.com/rosxF2FMpA— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
#WATCH | Commuters wade through waterlogged roads in Ghaziabad's Abhay Khand area as the city continues to receive uninteruppted rain since last night pic.twitter.com/8C6tdTAI6v— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of Noida, causing inconvenience to commuters. Visuals are from Sector 75, where roads remained submerged following the downpour. pic.twitter.com/6PuWkBfnQz— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2026
Meanwhile, rain havoc continued in several parts of the country, with landslides reported from north and south of India. Landslide struck Kalladi in Wayanad district on 7 July 2026, following heavy monsoon rainfall. Rescue operation are underway at the site where at least two people died, and five went missing in the incident.
At the landslide site, Keralam Minister T. Siddique told ANI, "The search operation is in full swing. We have retrieved the second body from zone 3. The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Later, it will be shifted to Kozhikode for embalming. After which, it will be handed over to the family. Out of the five missing persons, two bodies have been recovered till now."
#WATCH | Wayanad | At the landslide site, Keralam Minister T. Siddique says, "The search operation is in full swing. We have retrieved the second body from zone 3. The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Later, it will be shifted to Kozhikode for embalming.… pic.twitter.com/iwPISYBkN2— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
IMD issues 'Orange' alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts, withdraws earlier issued 'Red' alert.
Monsoon-related incidents have claimed three lives and forced the evacuation of nearly 800 persons across Thane district in the past week, while a lightning strike in the latest weather-related incident left two persons injured, officials said on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Uttrakhand including capital Dehradun. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for the next three hours, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts. The alert covers areas including Laksar, Manglaur, Khanpur, Gumkhal, Dugadda, Kotdwar, Devrana, and their adjoining regions, where intense rainfall is highly likely during this period. In UP's Bulandshahr, heavy rainfall triggered widespread waterlogging, with water entering shops, houses and more.
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