/Monsoon alert: Moving low-pressure system brings heavy rain warnings to UP, MP, and hill states

India monsoon weather update today: An organised low-pressure system over northern Jharkhand, southwest Bihar, and southeast Uttar Pradesh is responsible for heavy monsoons over central and northern India. The low-pressure zone has weakened from a depression as it moves in a west-northwest direction towards north Chhattisgarh and northeast Madhya Pradesh.
Heavy rain advisories have been issued by the IMD based on the presence of the monsoon trough stretching from Firozpur, Karnal, and Hardoi till the Bay of Bengal.
Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh: Alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.
West & East Uttar Pradesh: Monsoonal downpour likely to drench agricultural zones over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Himalayas Belt: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh need to be watchful of isolated landslide and runoff.
General rainfall is expected to prevail over West Madhya Pradesh, whereas East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, and Goa will experience prolonged rainfall.
Scattered showers are expected to prevail in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh according to IMD classification.
Localities in the capital territory had witnessed extremely heavy localized showers, with places like Kalka witnessing 16 cm of rainfall and 10 cm recorded at Panchkula.
Northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness isolated extremely heavy downpours.
Urban readiness: Urban civic bodies in NCR are on alert in case of sudden waterlogging owing to heavy rains in a short period of time.
This ongoing wet spell would continue to impact the northern and central states until the westward movement of the low-pressure system persists.
Which states are witnessing heavy rain advisories today?
IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh, along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the northeastern states.
Is there heavy rainfall forecast in Delhi-NCR today?
Today there is a possibility of scattered rainfall in Delhi-NCR region which means rains will occur in localized parts of the city.
What causes heavy monsoon rains in Central India?
A well-marked low-pressure system moving in a west-northwest direction over southeast Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and northeast Madhya Pradesh, together with an active monsoon trough cause wet spell.
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