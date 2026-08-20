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Monsoon alert: Moving low-pressure system brings heavy rain warnings to UP, MP, and hill states

India monsoon weather update today: A well-marked low-pressure system moving across central India will trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:39 AM IST
Monsoon alert: Moving low-pressure system brings heavy rain warnings to UP, MP, and hill states
Image Credit: Commuters make their way through rainfall. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Monsoon alert: Moving low-pressure system brings heavy rain warnings to UP, MP, and hill states
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