IMD Weather Update: Monsoon Fury Continues Across India, Rajasthan And Haryana Face Flooding

The persisting monsoon rains continue to cause havoc in various regions of India, causing floods, waterlogging, and affecting daily routines. Whilst some areas struggle with heavy inundation, others are witnessing lighter rain and cloudy conditions.

Rajasthan Struggles With Heavy Flooding

Rajasthan is still among the worst-affected states, with districts such as Baran, Sawai Madhopur, and Bundi fighting against massive flooding. Rivers like Sindh and Parvati in Baran, and Banas, Chambal, Galwa, Moral, Gambhira, and Nigoh in Sawai Madhopur are overflowing above danger marks, triggering large-scale destruction. Metropolitan cities are also facing shocking amounts of rainwater buildup.

Haryana's Tech Hubs Underwater

Even Haryana's high-tech cities are not immune to the monsoon's wrath. Gurugram, the cyber city, has once again been inundated, with roads submerged under 3-4 feet of water. Areas like Hero Honda Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, and Subhash Chowk are particularly affected. Neighboring Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several localities.

Yamuna Nears Danger Mark In Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna River in the Banda district is now perilously near its danger mark. Painani tehsil in Banda is worst hit, with several low-lying areas inundated and a number of villages completely isolated. People are being compelled to venture out in dangerous situations to evacuate. The district administration has issued an alert and activated all flood outposts on red alert in the wake of rising water levels.

Mixed Delhi-NCR Weather

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) weather is a mixed bag. While the national capital, Delhi, was mostly dry on the first day of the month, cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, and Meerut woke up to overnight rain. Consequently, some areas are experiencing showers while others are under cloudy conditions. Light to moderate rain will be witnessed in many NCR areas on August 1.

Nationwide Rain Forecast

Light to moderate rain with scattered heavy falls are expected over Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, as per Skymet Weather.

Other areas that are going to have light to moderate rain are Northeast India, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Scattered rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Intensity of rain will be more in the Western Himalayan state, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain likely in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.