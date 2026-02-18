‘India moved faster than everybody else in ripping China’; US leader's big statement

Former US Diplomat Lindsey Ford made stark revelations with respect to India’s growing dominance in the geopolitical turmoil.

Donald Trump's administration's bonhomie with Pakistan while putting India ties on stake has raised concern not only among Republicans but also among Democrats and US Congress leaders.

The US Congress has time and again asked Trump to mend ties with India to keep China in check. On Wednesday, former US diplomat Lindsey Ford echoed the same concern.

Addressing the US Congressional Commission, she said, “India moved faster than everybody else in ripping China out of the telecom sector and social media apps. India has a hard and realistic view on the challenges posed by China that our friends in Europe should hear.”

She praised New Delhi’s pragmatic approach in dealing with growing Chinese dominance.

India led decisively in banning Chinese telecom equipment and apps like TikTok post-2020 Galwan clash, citing espionage risks via embedded spyware, moves faster than US and EU peers, still debating restrictions.

This pragmatic stance on China's security threats, from border incursions to data vulnerabilities.

Ford further talked about India’s relations with Russia, warned Washington against pushing New Delhi to sever Moscow ties, cautioning it could undermine the India-US partnership rather than beniffiting.

The remarks come just weeks after India and the US announced a trade deal, with the US reducing tariffs from 50% to 18%, and India reducing the reciprocal tariffs to zero on US products.

Further, Commissioner Jonathan Stivers, to a panel of top India-US experts, asked about the repercussions of India-US ties on US-Pakistan ties. He said, “If a new US govt wanted to make India its top priority, what is one big thing we could offer India that would build trust? Would it be breaking relationships with Pakistan?"

Responding to the US-India question, Lindsy Dord said, “America has to consider the concerns India has been raising about Pakistan. This includes Pakistan picking up tactics, tech, and training from the West & taking them to China. The US and Western countries have to interrogate these concerns.”

Ford’s remarks addresses the major concerns around US foreign policy pertaining to India with regard to Pakistan, China, and Russia, while also addressing India’s rapid rise on the global level with a pragmatic approach.

