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India to exchange territory with Myanmar? MEA addresses proposed land swap along Manipur border

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed border talks are ongoing with Myanmar amid reports of a proposed 1.4 sq mile land swap along Manipur's border.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
India to exchange territory with Myanmar? MEA addresses proposed land swap along Manipur border
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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