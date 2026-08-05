/India to exchange territory with Myanmar? MEA addresses proposed land swap along Manipur border

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has clarified that negotiations are underway with Myanmar regarding certain unresolved portions of their shared international boundary. This clarification came in light of recent media reports suggesting that New Delhi is considering a territorial exchange solution to settle the long-pending border dispute in Manipur.
Speaking in a press briefing in New Delhi, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, did not confirm a possible territorial exchange but clarified that negotiations are underway.
"There are certain areas on the border that are yet to be settled. Discussions on those sectors are ongoing," said Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs, Official Spokesperson.
News of possible territorial exchange came to the fore after reports published in a US-based magazine. The Diplomat, citing internal government documents from India dated 26 May 2026, reports that India is considering swapping about 1.4 square miles of land to settle the disputed boundary between border pillars 65 and 68.
Target sector: The proposed area will include a 2.8-kilometre stretch of boundary in Manipur's Chandel district next to Kabaw Valley in Myanmar's Sagaing region.
Timetable: The internal document envisaged a period of three months for completion, aiming to have the work done around August 2026.
High-level endorsement: The suggestion came up during the official visit of Myanmar’s leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to India, specifically in relation to the installation of auxiliary boundary pillars in the Molcham sector.
Finalisation of the demarcation of the 1,643 km India-Myanmar boundary line is an essential step for the security plans of New Delhi. Of the total distance, about 1,472 km has been demarcated, leaving 171 km undemarcated. This pertains to the areas of Kabaw Valley in Manipur and Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh.
Establishment of an unambiguous boundary line would help India to move ahead to achieve two key security goals:
Border Fencing: Completion of the Centre’s 2024 scheme of erecting physical fencing all along the 1,643 km frontier for stopping illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and militant activities.
Abolition of Free Movement Regime (FMR): Ending of the 2018 regime which allowed the people belonging to the tribes living along the border region to freely travel up to 16 km without visa across the frontier.
There have been strong reactions in Manipur from civil society organisations at the news of a territorial swap.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella organisation comprising many Meitei civil society organisations, has issued a firm warning against giving away any part of the state’s territory.
Unnegotiable boundaries: According to COCOMI, Manipur’s geographical integrity has been passed down for generations and cannot be tampered with without their consent.
Mobilisation of citizens: The organisation issued a warning that if the plan proceeds, there will be mass mobilisations in the state against the proposal.
Territorial swaps to demarcate the international boundary are not new to Indian diplomatic practices. In 2015, India and Bangladesh signed the historic Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) that resolved a 41-year-long dispute between the two nations. As per the agreement, India handed over 111 enclaves to Bangladesh in exchange for 51 enclaves to ensure proper securing and fencing of the border.
Whether New Delhi adopts a similar framework along the Manipur border will depend on resolving bilateral technicalities with Myanmar while navigating local sensitivities within Manipur.
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