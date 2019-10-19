India-Myanmar Naval Exercise commence on-board INS Ranvijay

Visakhapatnam: The opening ceremony of the second edition of 'India Myanmar Naval Exercise' IMNEX-2019 was conducted on-board INS Ranvijay on Friday.

Myanmar naval ships UMS Sin Phyu Shin (F-14) and UMS Tabinshweti (773) arrived at Visakhapatnam and would engage in professional interaction with Indian Navy personnel for sharing of expertise on various maritime issues between both the navies.

The harbour phase of IMNEX-19 scheduled till October 20 includes visits to Indian Naval units, training and maintenance facility at Visakhapatnam.

During Sea Phase scheduled from October 20 to 22, INS Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer and INS Kuthar, a missile corvette will be carrying out a joint exercise with Myanmar ships UMS Sin Phyu Shin, a frigate and UMS Tabinshweti, a corvette in the Bay of Bengal.

The joint exercise will encompass a variety of operations including anti-air and surface firing exercises, flying exercises using integral helicopter and seamanship evolutions at sea. The joint exercises this year have increased in scope and complexity and is a testimony of growing maritime cooperation between the two navies.