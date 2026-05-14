India nears finalising Rafael RFP ahead of PM Modi and IAF chief’s France visit

In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Indian Air Force has finalised the Request for Proposal (RFP) for 114 new Rafale fighter jets. This major step comes just ahead of Indian Airforce Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s visit to France in early June and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip later that month. The move signals strong momentum in one of the world’s largest ongoing fighter jet programmes and deepens the long-standing defence partnership between India and France.

Out of the 114 aircraft, 22 will come in fly-away condition directly from France, including trainer versions to help pilots quickly get up to speed. The remaining 92 will be manufactured in India through a partnership between Dassault Aviation and an Indian private sector company.

If everything goes as planned, it will become the first country outside France to produce the Rafale, marking a proud milestone for the country’s aerospace industry.

According to a report by The Print, the RFP is currently undergoing final bureaucratic approvals and is expected to be issued soon. Once Dassault submits its bid, price negotiations and detailed contract talks will follow, this comes ahead of PM Modi and IAF chief AP Singh's scheduled visit to France in June, as per the Print.

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According to the report broad government-to-government framework could be announced during PM Modi’s visit, while the final contract is likely to be signed later this financial year or early 2027. The first batch of ready aircraft is expected to start arriving around 2030.

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India’s Make in India push

Indian companies such as Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Mahindra, and the Adani Group are in the fray as potential partners, the Print report further noted. The plan involves granting manufacturing licences to at least two Indian firms, after which Dassault will choose its main collaborator, most likely through a joint venture. Indian engineers and technicians are already training alongside Dassault teams in France, showing that groundwork has quietly begun.

The final assembly line could be set up in Nagpur, where Dassault already has a presence, or Hyderabad, with the government keen to spread aerospace jobs and expertise across different regions.

India is aiming for 55-60% localisation in phases and is pushing for a faster timeline and higher indigenous content than initially offered. In a related development, Dassault and Tata Advanced Systems are already working together on fuselage sections in Hyderabad, with the first parts expected by FY2028 and a target of producing up to two complete fuselages per month.

Alongside the new order, the Indian Airforce currently operates a fleet of 36 Rafales, acquired in 2016, which will be upgraded to the advanced F4 standard. This will bring better connectivity, improved data sharing, and modern communications, preparing the aircraft for future technologies.

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Why this matters now

This deal builds directly on the success of the earlier 36 Rafale purchase, which has already proven its value in enhancing India’s air power.

The Indian Air Force has been operating with fewer squadrons than ideally needed, and adding these new jets, potentially forming several additional squadrons, will significantly improve its combat strength and deterrence capability at a time of regional security challenges.

The programme also reflects India’s broader push to become more self-reliant in defence manufacturing while maintaining strong strategic ties with key partners like France.

It aligns with other recent defence modernisation efforts, including approvals for additional maritime patrol aircraft and ongoing indigenous programmes like the Tejas Mk-1A.

