India negotiating with 13 countries to establish bilateral air bubble arrangements: Centre

India is negotiating with 13 countries to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, confirmed Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Puri said, "We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements. These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand.

We continue to further strengthen the reach & scope of VBM. Air Travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives. We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 18, 2020

He added that the "ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries". Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Puri also added said that air bubbles have also been proposed with India's neighbours--Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan. Since July, India has established such bubbles with the following countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

Civil Aviation Minister said that India will consider such bilateral arrangements with other countries also. "Going forward, we will consider such arrangements with other countries also. It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind," he further added.

After a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25. However, the average occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 per cent since May 25.

Currently, airlines in India are permitted to operate 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash.