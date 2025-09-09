India-Nepal Border Points On Alert As Protests Grip Nation; MEA Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals

Nepal Protests: With Nepal descending into a political turmoil amid nationwide protests against corruption and a social media ban (now revoked), India put its border checkpoints along Nepal on alerts. With anti-corruption protests in Nepal gaining momentum under the leadership of Gen-Z demonstrators, security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

Superintendent of Police Praveen Parkash said patrolling has been stepped up and vigilance increased in the border area to prevent any untoward incident. "A police post has been set up here at the round-up with deployment of force. We are in alert mode and monitoring the situation with the help of security agencies and the Nepal police. There's no information about anyone being stuck. The police have heightened patrolling at the border area," SP Prakash told ANI.

India Issues Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the authorities in the neighbouring country. The ministry also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said in a statement.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement read.

KP Sharma Oli Resigns

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli on Tuesday resigned as violent protests continued for the second day. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Three ministers had earlier resigned from the government. At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption. The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times, witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country.

Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration. Nepal's protesters also set the ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday. Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported. (With ANI inputs)