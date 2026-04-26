India-Nepal border turns tense: One side tightens customs, other side turns to camera-based tracking

New Delhi: Movement across the India-Nepal border is going through a noticeable change as both countries adjust how cross-border travel is managed. Kathmandu has rolled out a new customs rule that has made even small purchases taxable, while India is preparing to introduce a system that records every entry and exit through facial recognition.

Prime Minister Balen Shah’s recent decision on customs has changed how goods are checked at the border. The Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force (APF) are now collecting customs duty on items valued above 100 Nepalese rupees, which is roughly Rs 62 in India.

This has led to stricter checks on daily goods carried by people crossing the border. A detailed 659-page list has been issued by Nepal, laying out duty charges on a wide range of items, including food products and other common goods.

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India to launch facial recognition system at border points

On the Indian side, a new Facial Recognition System (FRS) is being introduced to track movement across the border. The system will record people travelling between India and Nepal through road routes and store their travel data for future reference.

The pilot project is being launched at the Sonauli border in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. This is one of the 22 major border points between the two countries and sees heavy daily movement of travellers.

How the system will work

Under this system, anyone crossing from Nepal to India or from India to Nepal will have their photograph taken at the border. This data will be stored securely and used to build a travel history for each individual.

If the same person crosses the border again, their previous travel record will be available in the system. Over time, this will create a complete database of cross-border movement between the two countries.

Security forces continue routine checks

On the Indian side, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) continues to handle routine border checks. People crossing the border are still being verified in the same way as before, with standard inspection procedures in place.

The FRS is not replacing these checks but adding a digital layer to record and store travel data more systematically.

Different approaches on both sides of the border

Travel patterns across the border have started to feel the impact of these changes. People going from India to Nepal are facing tighter customs checks compared to earlier. On the other hand, movement from Nepal into India is largely unchanged at present.

With Kathmandu tightening customs rules and India moving towards digital tracking of travellers, the border is gradually moving into a more structured and data-driven system of monitoring cross-border movement.