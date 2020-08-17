India, Nepal discuss implementation of development projects including Ramayana circuit

New Delhi: India and Nepal on Monday (August 17, 2020) held the 8th round of the Oversight Mechanism (OSM) meet through video conferencing. The talks were led by the Indian Envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi.

During the talks, the status of implementation of the on-going projects was discussed including the Ramayana circuit.

Both sides had a discussion on the development of Terai roads, cross-border railways, Arun-III hydropower project, Pancheshwar multipurpose project, irrigation, power and transmission lines, construction of Nepal Police Academy, motorable bridges over Mahakali River.

They also discussed the reconstruction of 46,301 earthquake affected houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the operationalization of Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum products pipeline and the Integrated Check Post at Biratnagar.

Notably, the Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil pipeline is the first cross country oil pipeline in South Asia.

The Indian government readout of the meet said, "Nepal also noted with appreciation COVID-19 related assistance, including the supply of medicines and medical equipment to Nepal by India."

The Nepali foreign ministry said, "Both sides underlined the need for the expeditious implementation of the bilateral projects" and "In that connection, they agreed to undertake necessary measures to timely address problems and obstacles in the course of implementation."

This is the first formal meeting between the two sides amidst a strain in the relationship that soured when the Nepal government had come up with a new Nepal map showing Indian territories as Nepali territories. Border issues were not discussed in the meeting which was expected, given the mandate of the mechanism is to discuss development projects.

The Oversight Mechanism was set up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nepal visit in 2016 to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects.