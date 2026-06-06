India-Nepal relations: EAM Jaishankar says 'opportunity to decisively shift trajectory of ties'

India-Nepal ties: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India and Nepal have an opportunity to expand cooperation into new and emerging areas such as startups, artificial intelligence, information technology, and renewable energy.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in New Delhi, the EAM also emphasised that the partnership between the two nations is built on vibrant people-to-people ties, cross-border connectivity, and shared cultural heritage.

"India and Nepal share a very special relationship… one which is built on a strong foundation of vibrant people-to-people ties, cross-border connections, and shared cultural and religious traditions. It is anchored by shared trust, goodwill, and mutual benefit. Our bilateral ties have steadily developed in areas like trade, commerce, investment, energy, development cooperation, education, disaster response, and culture," Jaishankar said.

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“Today we have an opportunity to also take it forward in many other areas, in newer domains like startups, AI, information technology, renewable energy, and others. We collaborate closely to maintain security along our long and uniquely open border,” the EAM further continued.

EAM Jaishankar said that India has ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies to Nepal amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

He also noted that the importance accorded to the relationship has been reflected during the recent visit of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chief Rabi Lamichhane to India.

"I would like to take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the success of your government. There are strong complementarities between the objectives outlined by your government and the initiatives that India has taken in the neighbourhood," EAM stated.

Furthermore, Jaishankar highlighted that there is an opportunity to decisively shift the trajectory of India-Nepal ties.

“I want today to very clearly and strongly send a message of collaboration and cooperation. We believe that today there is an opportunity to decisively shift the trajectory of India-Nepal relations and realise the full potential of our ties. I am confident that our deliberations today will help us advance towards this objective,” he added.

EAM also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to working with Nepal to advance bilateral ties for the mutual progress, prosperity, and well-being of the two countries.

(with IANS inputs)

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