India, Nepal To Begin 19th Edition Of Joint Military Exercise 'Suryakiran' In Uttarakhand

India and Nepal are set to conduct the 19th edition of the annual bilateral military Exercise Suryakiran in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 10:32 AM IST|Source: IANS
Image: IANS

India and Nepal are set to conduct the 19th edition of the annual bilateral military Exercise Suryakiran from November 25 (Tuesday) to December 8 in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

According to the Indian Army, the exercise with the Nepal Army aims to strengthen operational synergy in conducting jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain.

It also focuses on the integration of niche technology to enhance interoperability while sharing best practices, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Nepal towards global peace and security, and further deepening defence cooperation, camaraderie, and mutual trust between both armies.

The exercise is an annual training event conducted alternately in the two countries. The Indian Army contingent comprising 334 personnel participated in the 18th edition of the Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran, held in Saljhandi, Nepal, from December 31, 2024, to January 13.

The exercise focused on enhancing operational preparedness, aviation aspects, medical training, and environmental conservation. Through these activities, the troops enhanced their operational capabilities, refined their combat skills, and strengthened their coordination to operate together in challenging situations.

The exercise provided a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange ideas and experiences, share best practices, and foster a deeper understanding of each other's operational procedures.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Nepal have long-standing and extensive, mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of defence and security.

Both armies share an excellent and harmonious relationship based on mutual trust and respect. India has played a vital role in the modernisation and capability enhancement of the Nepal Army by providing various types of defence stores and imparting regular training to Nepal Army personnel.

The Indian Army has also been at the forefront of India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Nepal, particularly during the 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic.

