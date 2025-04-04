India Never Ruled By Power Of Sword: Adityanath

Siddharthnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said India has never ruled by the power of the sword, instead it has only spread the message of compassion and friendship to the world.

He said this at an event after inaugurating a Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali in Siddharthnagar's Dumariyaganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Siddharthnagar is where Prince Siddhartha spent his childhood and later came to be known as Gautam Buddha after attaining enlightenment, Adityanath said

"Buddhism attracted the world on the strength of its compassion and friendship, not on the strength of the sword," the chief minister said.

"History is witness that India never ruled by the power of the sword," he added.

Adityanath said regardless of India's strength and intelligence, it will neither forcibly establish dominance over anyone nor accept anyone else's dominance.

On the newly inaugurated Guru Gorakshanath Gyansthali, he said India has always had a tradition of worshipping knowledge, according to a statement.

He said the first session of Guru Gorakhnath Gyansthali has started with 150 registered students.

Adityanath said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is undergoing change in every field. India is no longer a laggard and has become the fifth-largest economy and will soon become the third economic superpower, he said.

Adityanath said before 2014 some people said Ram and Krishna were myths and considered it their "right" to "insult" Indian traditions. But with Modi as PM, there has been a balance between India's heritage and development, which is key to the country's welfare, he said.

The transformation of religious places like Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan and Prayagraj is proof of this, Adityanath said.