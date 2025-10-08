'India Never United Truly Except Under Aurangzeb': Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Sparks Controversy

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently made contentious remarks, asserting that India was “never truly united” except under the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a claim that contradicts established historical facts. Speaking in an interview with Pakistan’s Samaa TV, Asif also warned that “chances of war with India are real.”

His comments follow India’s stern warning to Islamabad against supporting state-sponsored terrorism, cautioning Pakistan about the consequences it could face regarding its geographical integrity.

Asif stated, “History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete. But in a fight with India, we come together.”

Contrary to his assertions, India has remained a stable and unified democracy for over seventy years since gaining independence from British colonial rule. Pakistan, in contrast, has experienced several military coups and internal divisions.

India’s history of political unity predates Aurangzeb. The Maurya Empire (322–185 BCE) unified much of the subcontinent and was one of the largest empires in the region’s history. Subsequent rulers such as Samudragupta of the Gupta dynasty and Harshavardhana of the Pushyabhuti dynasty also achieved significant political consolidation.

While Aurangzeb’s reign saw the Mughal Empire reach its greatest territorial extent, it was also characterised by constant warfare and rebellions, unlike the relatively stable and prosperous rule of Emperor Akbar.

Asif acknowledged the risk of conflict, saying, “I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before.”

These statements come amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Last week, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring, “Either stop supporting terrorism or get ready to lose its geographical presence.”

He added, “India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically.”

Khawaja Asif has a history of making statements that have attracted global criticism. Recently, during Pakistan’s devastating floods, he advised residents of low-lying areas to “store” floodwaters in containers instead of letting them drain away, and controversially described the flooding as a “blessing.”

During Operation Sindoor, Asif further damaged Pakistan’s credibility by propagating unfounded claims. In a CNN interview, he alleged that Pakistan had shot down Indian fighter jets, attributing his assertion to social media reports. When pressed for evidence, CNN anchor Becky Anderson interrupted, saying, “I’m sorry, we didn’t ask you here to talk about social media content.”