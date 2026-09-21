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  • /India-New Zealand FTA to take effect on October 20, Piyush Goyal announces

India-New Zealand FTA to take effect on October 20, Piyush Goyal announces

The agreement recently received strong bipartisan backing in the New Zealand Parliament, where 93 lawmakers voted in favour of the deal and 26 voted against it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
India-New Zealand FTA to take effect on October 20, Piyush Goyal announces
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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