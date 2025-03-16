India, New Zealand Launch FTA Negotiations As PM Luxon Arrives In Delhi For His First Visit

Following the arrival of New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon to New Delhi for his first official visit to India, the two countries on Sunday announced the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Luxon received a warm welcome as he arrived in Delhi. According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the significant step was marked by a meeting between Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, laying the foundation for a momentous partnership towards strengthening the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Wonderful to meet my friend, Mr. Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Trade Minister.



We are delighted to announce the launch of India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. This marks a significant milestone in our partnership, reflecting our shared vision to deepen trade… pic.twitter.com/d4WkV7fVWg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 16, 2025

Both the countries "share a longstanding partnership founded on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and economic complementarities", the ministry stated. The two nations have continuously worked towards building their bilateral relationship encompassing trade and investment.

The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations aim to achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply chain integration and improve market access. This milestone reflects a shared vision for a stronger economic partnership, fostering resilience and prosperity.

“On the occasion of the proposed meeting between the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, and in the spirit of deepening our economic co-operation, the two nations are pleased to announce the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. This significant step was marked by a meeting between Hon'ble Shri Piyush Goyal, India's Minister for Commerce and Industry, and Hon'ble Mr. Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, on March 16th, 2025, laying the foundation of a momentous partnership towards strengthening the economic and trade ties between the two countries,” the statement released by the Ministry of Commerce said.

Luxon, who will be in India until March 20, is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. During his visit, Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17, focusing on various aspects of India-New Zealand relations. Following their discussions, PM Modi will host a lunch in his honour. Luxon will also call on President Droupadi Murmu on the same day.

Additionally, as the chief guest, Luxon is set to attend the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 on March 17, where he will deliver the keynote address. On March 19-20, he will visit Mumbai to engage with Indian business leaders and representatives from various sectors. He is scheduled to depart for Wellington from Mumbai on March 20.