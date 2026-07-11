/India-New Zealand strategic pact: New 5,000 skilled visa quota, extended student work rights, and $20B trade push announced

There has been a dramatic change in the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific region after the announcement of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Wellington. Based on mutual maritime dependencies, an expedited trade deal, and fears related to stability in the region, New Zealand is becoming a key gateway for India's increasing presence in Oceania and the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).
The new level of diplomacy is based on a new strategic blueprint that is aimed at building cooperation between the two democracies in the fields of defense, innovations, and labor migration in the coming decades.
The core aspect of the newly established partnership is the commitment of both nations to ensuring the openness of maritime commons, which is based on a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement and an annualised Maritime Security Dialogue.
A vital element of this integration is New Zealand officially adopting Maritime Security as its main focal point under India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). This strategic framework targets IUU fishing fleets disturbing the ecosystems of the Pacific region.
Moreover, the formation of Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement ensures mutual base access and refueling of naval assets. Such coordination already works at the international level, with both countries actively cooperating in Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) in interdiction of narcotics and pirate networks operating in the Western Indian Ocean.
By virtue of common macroeconomic interests, India is making full use of the opportunities present in the New Zealand market in order to diversify its portfolio of business partners and reduce its dependencies on unstable traditional markets.
Beyond conventional products, the collaboration project also includes a joint Agricultural Productivity Partnership. The project leverages world-class New Zealand scientific knowledge in the fields of dairy science, horticulture, and forestry to improve the Indian agricultural supply chain and increase productivity of crops within the country.
At the same time, a technology corridor is being developed by connecting the large-scale DPI infrastructure of India with the flourishing startup environment in Wellington in order to provide immediate business opportunities for fintech and green energy ventures.
As part of the new agreement, unprecedented migration options have been established for Indian students and top corporate professionals who are planning to work in the Oceanic economy:
A unique student mobility program: For the very first time in its diplomatic history, New Zealand has signed a Student Mobility Annex. This program ensures long-term post-study work rights, which can last up to three years for STEM bachelor’s and master’s degree holders and up to four years for PhDs without any restrictions on student quotas.
5,000 professionals skilled quota: A recently created Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa provides a rolling quota that permits up to 5,000 Indian professionals to stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years under the framework of high-demand industries such as software engineering, nursing, physiotherapy, and construction.
Cultural and traditional acknowledgment: A special allocation of visas will be provided to traditional Indian chefs, music tutors, and licensed practitioners of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy). This provision is part of a unique binational policy of integrating traditional Indian medicine and Rongoā Māori, indigenous medicine.
Working holiday scheme: 1,000 multiple entry visas per year will allow Indian youth between 18 and 30 years old to stay and work in New Zealand for one year.
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