Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India-New Zealand strategic pact: New 5,000 skilled visa quota, extended student work rights, and $20B trade push announced

India-New Zealand strategic pact: New 5,000 skilled visa quota, extended student work rights, and $20B trade push announced

India and New Zealand elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, unlocking a 5,000 skilled visa quota, extended STEM post-study work rights, and a $20B investment pact.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
India-New Zealand strategic pact: New 5,000 skilled visa quota, extended student work rights, and $20B trade push announced
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET UG 2026 paper leak case update: Court extends custody of Mangilal Biwal and 12 others till July 24
re-neet 20261 min ago
2
maritime security3 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202614 min ago
4
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE17 min ago
5
India-Pakistan ties40 min ago