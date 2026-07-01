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Action-packed July 2026: Modi Cabinet reshuffle, GST reforms, and political storms on the horizon

From critical July 1 financial rule changes and the ITR deadline to an upcoming Modi cabinet reshuffle, see what to expect in India during July 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Action-packed July 2026: Modi Cabinet reshuffle, GST reforms, and political storms on the horizon
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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