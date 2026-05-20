Twisha Sharma case: Bhopal Court rejects second autopsy; police hunt for absconding Samarth Singh
The Bhopal District Court has dismissed a plea for a second post-mortem of actor Twisha Sharma at AIIMS Delhi. Amid concerns over body decomposition due to lack of -80°C storage in Bhopal, the court has directed police to find suitable facilities. Meanwhile, Rs 10,000 reward has been placed on the head of the absconding accused, Samarth Singh, whose passport faces potential cancellation to prevent him from fleeing the country.
(This is a developing story.)
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The Bhopal District Court has dismissed a plea for a second post-mortem of actor Twisha Sharma at AIIMS Delhi. Amid concerns over body decomposition due to lack of -80°C storage in Bhopal, the court has directed police to find suitable facilities. Meanwhile, Rs 10,000 reward has been placed on the head of the absconding accused, Samarth Singh, whose passport faces potential cancellation to prevent him from fleeing the country.
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