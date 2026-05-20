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NewsIndiaTwisha Sharma case: Bhopal Court rejects second autopsy; police hunt for absconding Samarth Singh
TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Twisha Sharma case: Bhopal Court rejects second autopsy; police hunt for absconding Samarth Singh

The Bhopal District Court has dismissed a plea for a second post-mortem of actor Twisha Sharma at AIIMS Delhi. Amid concerns over body decomposition due to lack of -80°C storage in Bhopal, the court has directed police to find suitable facilities. Meanwhile, Rs 10,000 reward has been placed on the head of the absconding accused, Samarth Singh, whose passport faces potential cancellation to prevent him from fleeing the country.

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Twisha Sharma case: Bhopal Court rejects second autopsy; police hunt for absconding Samarth SinghTwisha Sharma death case. (Photo: IANS/NDTV)

The Bhopal District Court has dismissed a plea for a second post-mortem of actor Twisha Sharma at AIIMS Delhi. Amid concerns over body decomposition due to lack of -80°C storage in Bhopal, the court has directed police to find suitable facilities. Meanwhile, Rs 10,000 reward has been placed on the head of the absconding accused, Samarth Singh, whose passport faces potential cancellation to prevent him from fleeing the country.

 

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