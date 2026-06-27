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CIK conducts raids across Kashmir over OGW links and terror financing

CIK conducts raids across Kashmir in connection with an OGW network linked to Pakistan handlers. Mobile phones, digital devices and documents seized during searches in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Anantnag.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
CIK conducts raids across Kashmir over OGW links and terror financing
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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