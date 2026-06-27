/CIK conducts raids across Kashmir over OGW links and terror financing

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out raids at multiple locations across the Valley early on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged overground worker (OGW) network linked to handlers in Pakistan. Officials said the operation is focused on terror funding and the financing of new terror modules in Kashmir. Several digital devices and documents were seized during the searches.
Officials said teams from Counter-Intelligence Kashmir carried out searches at several private residences in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.
Another CIK team conducted searches in the Lar area of Ganderbal district.
In South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials carried out searches in the Nowgam and Kapran areas.
According to officials, several mobile phones and other digital devices were recovered and seized during the raids.
Investigators also seized some documents that they described as objectionable.
The searches were conducted as part of an investigation into an alleged OGW network that is believed to be in contact with handlers based in Pakistan.
Officials said the probe is examining suspected terror funding channels and the financing of new terror modules in Kashmir.
The raids are part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle support networks linked to terrorist organisations operating in the region.
Last month, on June 3, Counter Intelligence Kashmir conducted raids in several districts, including Srinagar, Sopore, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and Bandipora.
The operation was aimed at identifying sleeper cells and curbing radicalisation activities.
The searches were linked to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, sleeper cell networks and radicalisation activities.
According to officials, the case was registered under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Sections 15, 16, 17 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.
Meanwhile, a joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had entered its ninth day on May 31 in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district.
The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, was launched after security agencies received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.
The operation intensified after heavy firing and shelling were reported from the Dorimal forest area.
Security forces tightened the security cordon and increased deployment across key routes around the forest region.
Officials said reinforcements and logistical support were rushed to the area to establish a "strong and impenetrable cordon".
The move was aimed at ensuring that suspected militants remained trapped within the designated area while search operations continued.
Security agencies said all available resources were being used to track the movement of suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat in the region.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.