'India No Longer Behind Anyone': Rajnath Praises Self-Reliance In Defence Sector

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised India’s progress in defence technology, emphasising the nation's self-reliance and innovation during his visit to Raphe mPhibr's manufacturing facility in Noida. The Minister was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration of the company's defence equipment and drone manufacturing unit.

During his address, Singh highlighted Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's growing technological capabilities.

He stated, “...During Operation Sindoor, we all saw that when resolve, courage, and science come together, the impossible becomes possible. Operation Sindoor, on one hand, is a story of the bravery of our armed forces, and on the other hand, it is also a story of self-reliant India and the innovation of our scientists and youth.”

He also noted that three cutting-edge products developed in just 14 months, in collaboration with Raphe mPhibr and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), were part of the operation, underscoring the nation’s leap in technological self-sufficiency.

Singh expressed pride in India’s technological progress, “I am proud that our armed forces have so swiftly adopted these tools made by our youth and our industries... This is proof that India is no longer behind any country technologically.”

Reflecting on India's journey, Singh reminded the audience of the country's past challenges, particularly the technology denial regime imposed by major global powers.

He recalled, “India's situation as a country has never been easy. For many decades, we have been victims of the technology denial regime. Be it nuclear technology or the high-tech defence sector. Big powers have tried to stop us. But India has never accepted defeat."

Referencing the 1998 nuclear tests conducted under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh recalled the international sanctions that followed, yet affirmed India’s resilience.

“You all will remember that in 1998, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted a nuclear test in Pokhran, at that time, we had to bear so many sanctions from the whole world. But it is equally true that no matter how many sanctions were imposed to stop us, India's yearning to live, i.e., to do something, has never ended and will not end in the future under any circumstances,” he said.

The Defence Minister stressed that India's current success in defence and technology is rooted in this indomitable spirit. “Today, India is making its mark in the whole world as an emerging technological power in various fields like medical, agriculture, IT, and especially in the defence sector.”

He further underscored the importance of self-reliance in defence, stating: “As the Defence Minister, I can say that in this changing world, we have no other option than self-reliance. We have to stand on our own feet. Self-reliance in every field is the need of the hour. We have to pay attention to this, and it is also necessary to protect the self-respect of India.”

India’s Growing Strength In Drone Technology

In his speech, Rajnath Singh also pointed to India’s significant progress in drone technology, an area that has become crucial in modern warfare. Highlighting the increasing role of drones in global conflicts, Singh said, “Today, drones are being used even in places where large equipment cannot reach. In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well, you must have seen the large-scale use of drones... Countries that have invested in drone technology have gained a significant lead in this field.”

Singh noted how India, once dependent on imports for drones, has now become self-sufficient in their production. “Earlier, we had to import drones from outside, but today we are designing, developing, and manufacturing them ourselves. In this progress of ours, many entrepreneurs have made a very important contribution,” he said.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh toured the Raphe mPhibr facility, which manufactures advanced defence equipment and drones.

Singh expressed his admiration for the cutting-edge infrastructure, including high-tech capabilities such as the Engine Test BED, metal additive manufacturing facility, and furnaces capable of reaching temperatures of 2800°C. He also praised the advanced systems, such as swarm drones and precision-guided missile drones, that will bolster India's defence capabilities.

"Whether it is the Engine test BED, the metal additive manufacturing facility, furnaces capable of reaching up to 2800°C, the Advanced composite polymer manufacturing centre, payload drop drones, swarm drones, or precision-guided Missile drones, all of these are state-of-the-art and highly advanced, reliable equipment that will further enhance India's defence capability," he said.