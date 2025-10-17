Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a self-reliant India does not remain silent and gives a befitting response to those who threaten its security through surgical strikes and airstrikes.

"Today, from chips to ships, India is a self-reliant India, brimming with self-confidence. India no longer remains silent after terrorist attacks. Through surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, India retaliates with force," PM Modi said at the NDTV World Summit.

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks come months after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. As part of the operation, Indian forces carried out precision airstrikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, destroying these facilities and eliminating over 100 Pakistan-based militants.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that today’s India is unstoppable, declaring that the country is 'not in the mood to stop’ - we won’t stop, nor will we pause.” He said the world once doubted India’s ability to overcome its challenges, but in the past 11 years, the nation has proved otherwise, rising from the “Fragile Five” to become one of the world’s leading economies.

"'Bharat aaj rukne ke mood mein bhi nahi hai'. We won't stop, nor will we take a pause... Earlier, the world thought that India, entangled in so many problems, would never be able to emerge from them. But in the past 11 years, India has dispelled every fear and overcome every challenge. Today, India has emerged from the Fragile Five and become one of the top economies," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India today is self-reliant and full of confidence, progressing in every field “from chips to ships.” He added that India’s growth is shaping global opportunities and attracting worldwide attention. Citing the recent visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with his largest business delegation, Modi said it reflects global confidence in India’s potential.

"The entire world views India as a reliable, responsible, and resilient partner," PM Modi said. "There is a wave of investment in India, helping the nation emerge as the nerve centre of global supply chains."